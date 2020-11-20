International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

IGT has been the subject of several other reports. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. 140166 cut International Game Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Macquarie upped their target price on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut International Game Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $12.67 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 38.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 109,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

