iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $1,143,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,976.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $225.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -118.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $274.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 61.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $453,790,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Colliers Securities raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

