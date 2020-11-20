iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,006,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,289,552 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 5.66% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $145,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 86.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,457,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,500 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,671,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,776,000 after acquiring an additional 669,929 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,883.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 440,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $30.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

