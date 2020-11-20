iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) (TSE:XIU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) (TSE:XIU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
TSE XIU opened at C$25.58 on Friday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a one year low of C$17.23 and a one year high of C$27.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.15.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) Company Profile
