ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ITVPY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ITVPY opened at $12.75 on Monday. ITV has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $21.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit