J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Dennis G. Moore Sells 5,000 Shares

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $156.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 164.44 and a beta of 0.55. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $189.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average is $131.58.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About J & J Snack Foods
J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.