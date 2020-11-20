J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Dennis G. Moore Sells 5,000 Shares

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $156.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 164.44 and a beta of 0.55. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $189.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average is $131.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

