Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 647.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,991,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $340,330 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Jabil stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

