Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Journey Energy stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

