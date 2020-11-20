JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $34.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capri from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 493.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

