JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 190 Price Target for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VOD. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 188 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.13 ($2.33).

LON VOD opened at GBX 121.26 ($1.58) on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.44 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

