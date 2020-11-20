JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Genting Singapore stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. Genting Singapore has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. Its integrated resort destinations comprise gaming, attractions, hospitality, MICE, leisure, and entertainment facilities. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, which offers a casino, S.E.A.

