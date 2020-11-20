Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 545,821 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5,438.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545,821 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $575,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 120,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 71,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

