Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 634,460 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 634,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.50% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 280,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 769,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 74,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 127,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSE PDM opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

