Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 648,861 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 648,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Corcept Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

CORT opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.81. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 20,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 25,807 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 67,834 shares of company stock worth $964,522. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

