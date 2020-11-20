Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,233 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 420,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $206,139,000 after buying an additional 330,450 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 58,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 55.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. YCG LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.9% during the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $466.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,546 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.