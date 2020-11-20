Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,707 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 81.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 730,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP opened at $133.59 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAP. Bank of America raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

