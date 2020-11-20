Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 169,293 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,293 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $61.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

