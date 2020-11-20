Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 167,965 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of Arch Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 669,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 399,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 300,750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $78.06. The firm has a market cap of $460.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet lowered Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

