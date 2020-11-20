Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 157,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 45.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

