Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,963 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 24,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,522,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $297,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,204 shares of company stock worth $3,120,229 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $92.42 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

