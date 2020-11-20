Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 616,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Alcoa as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 138.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 1,029.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

