Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 327,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

