Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 137,958 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Oshkosh as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after acquiring an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 326,026 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $8,797,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 69,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 448,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Oshkosh stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

