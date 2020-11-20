Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,480,808 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,480,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,092,000 after purchasing an additional 670,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.