Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,981 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after buying an additional 654,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after buying an additional 492,173 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,582,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,667 shares of company stock worth $77,779,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

REGN opened at $514.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $575.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

