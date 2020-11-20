Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 681,405 Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 681,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 559,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 984,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 216,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 162.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 169,185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 94,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.17. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,049 shares of company stock worth $109,430. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.