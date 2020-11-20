Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38,152.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $157,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.7% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,758.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,611.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,509.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.