Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.81 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,289 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

