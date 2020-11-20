Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,257 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.70% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,059,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,894,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2,197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,672,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after buying an additional 2,556,012 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,093,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after buying an additional 147,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 172,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

HOLI opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.95. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

