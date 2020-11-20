Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.36 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CME Group by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361,711 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,245,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $1,909,913. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $165.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

