Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,284,000 after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,183,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,163,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Dollar General stock opened at $211.21 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

