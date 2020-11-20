Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,581 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $648,000. YCG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Ferrari by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $214.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day moving average of $181.14. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.70.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

