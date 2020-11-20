Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,094 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $376.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

