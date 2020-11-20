Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Comcast by 13.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 675,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 77,901 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 103,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 56,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $50.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

