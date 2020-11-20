Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.66 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.48 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.