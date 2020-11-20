Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after purchasing an additional 345,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,856,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after buying an additional 89,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $409.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

