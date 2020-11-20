Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $10.44 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,519,000 after buying an additional 66,804 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 25,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock opened at $248.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.45 and its 200 day moving average is $207.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $285.28.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,748.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,281 shares of company stock worth $14,058,452. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.78.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.