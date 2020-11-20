Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $10.99 Million in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,998,114,000 after purchasing an additional 720,131 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,913,000 after buying an additional 414,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Seagen by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,074,000 after buying an additional 274,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seagen by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,105,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 165,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $174.37 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.44.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.12.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $717,886.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $2,234,307.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,888 shares of company stock worth $21,652,274 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

