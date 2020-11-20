Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $11.13 Million in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Ingredion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

NYSE INGR opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

