Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $12.21 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 343,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,070,000 after buying an additional 4,288,982 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,271,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 760,665 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,336 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,183,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,007,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,554,000 after buying an additional 103,047 shares during the period.

NYSE:POR opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

