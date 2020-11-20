Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $13.38 Million in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,180,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 255.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 67,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEO. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

