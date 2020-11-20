Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $13.40 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $198.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $218.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

