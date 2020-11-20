Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $8.03 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Henry Schein at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

