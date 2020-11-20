Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $8.05 Million in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,179,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $754,159.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Insiders sold a total of 9,383,046 shares of company stock valued at $66,431,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

