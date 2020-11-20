Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $13.32 Million Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 888,899 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.71% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of BBBY opened at $20.43 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

