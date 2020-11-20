Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $7.40 Million Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.