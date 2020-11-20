Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $8.03 Million Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Henry Schein at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

