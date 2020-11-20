Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $8.52 Million Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 401,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIO from $23.00 to $54.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $54.20.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

