Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $8.87 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,357 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $117.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $884,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,133. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

