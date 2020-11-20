Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 246,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.12% of Kforce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kforce by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

KFRC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $893.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $82,917.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

